ICDS Recruitment 2018: 705 Anganwadi Jobs at Darbhanga Bihar, Apply before 31st October 2018

ICDS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 705 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper has been released on the official website of Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), Darbhanga, Bihar - darbhanga.nic.in . As per Advertisement No. 02/2018, ICDS Darbhanga is inviting applications from women candidates and aims to recruit candidates in 7 districts viz Ali Nagar, Bahadurpur, Gaudaboram, Sinhwada, Baheri, Hanumannagar and Hayaghat.Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications for the relevant job post at the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) Centre of the district they are applying for in the prescribed format on or before 31st October 2018.Anganwadi Worker - 351 PostsAnganwadi Helper - 354 PostsAnganwadi Worker:The applicant must be Class 10th passed or its equivalent.Anganwadi Helper:The applicant must be Class 8th passed or its equivalent.The selection of the candidates will be based on their marks in the written test and viva-voce.