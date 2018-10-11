English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICDS Recruitment 2018: 705 Anganwadi Jobs at Darbhanga Bihar, Apply before 31st October 2018
ICDS Darbhanga is inviting applications from women candidates and aims to recruit candidates in 7 districts viz Ali Nagar, Bahadurpur, Gaudaboram, Sinhwada, Baheri, Hanumannagar and Hayaghat.
Picture: Collectorate Darbhanga
ICDS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 705 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper has been released on the official website of Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), Darbhanga, Bihar - darbhanga.nic.in. As per Advertisement No. 02/2018, ICDS Darbhanga is inviting applications from women candidates and aims to recruit candidates in 7 districts viz Ali Nagar, Bahadurpur, Gaudaboram, Sinhwada, Baheri, Hanumannagar and Hayaghat.
Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications for the relevant job post at the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) Centre of the district they are applying for in the prescribed format on or before 31st October 2018.
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3beed13602b9b0e6ecb5b568ff5058f07/uploads/2018/10/2018100832.pdf
ICDS Darbhanga Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Anganwadi Worker - 351 Posts
Anganwadi Helper - 354 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Anganwadi Worker:
The applicant must be Class 10th passed or its equivalent.
Anganwadi Helper:
The applicant must be Class 8th passed or its equivalent.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be based on their marks in the written test and viva-voce.
