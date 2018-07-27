English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ice Cream Seller Sentenced to Death 36 Days After Raping and Murdering 6-year-old
The verdict delivered on Thursday came only 36 days after the incident.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Gwalior: A local court in Gwalior has gave death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a six-year-old in June.
The verdict delivered on Thursday came only 36 days after the incident. Special Judge Archana Singh awarded capital punishment to Jitendra Kushwaha (25), an ice cream vendor from Kampu area in Gwalior, after convicting him under the new rules that came into effect in the state last month.
This is the third case in the state where a minor’s rapist has been sent to the gallows.
Kushwah had abducted the victim from a wedding on June 20-21 and the girl’s body was found dumped on a hillock with her face crushed with a stone.
The post-mortem confirmed that she had been raped before being murdered. Kushwaha was arrested on June 22 and the police filed a charge sheet on July 2, within 12 days of the incident.
The trial lasted 13 days during which 33 witnesses, besides other evidences, were presented before the special court, said additional district prosecution officer Anil Mishra.
Kushwaha was spotted in a CCTV grab wherein he was seen luring the victim away from the hall where the function was being held. Besides, the DNA on hair samples found in the victim's hand matched with that of Kushwaha, Mishra said.
In another such verdict, a local court awarded death to an auto driver for raping a five-year-old girl in Katni.
The auto driver, who used used to ferry the girl to school, sexually assaulted the minor after taking her to a desolate place on their way back home on July 4. The accused was arrested by police soon after the matter was reported to police on July 7.
