ICHR Chairman Proposes 'Recruitment Committee' to Address Appointment Discrepancies

The recruitment in Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) have come under fire for sloppy procedure. To address this, the ICHR chairman Arvind Jamkhedkar has decided to form a recruitment committee.“We will form the committee to amend the recruitment requirements and make them practical. If need be we would go to the Ministry of Human Resource Development for amendments in our recruitment requirements,” Jamkhedkar said. He also admitted that the eligibility for recruitment is ‘framed’ in such a manner that it becomes difficult to find an ideal person.Recently, directors and deputy directors for various departments were appointed. No suitable candidate was found for Assistant Production Officer and Assistant Editor. The advertisements for the posts appeared in the Employment News in April 2018.Appointment of Editor-cum-Project Officer Saurabh Kumar came under scanner as it was alleged that he is related to Balmukund Pandey of RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna.“The posts where appointments are made have been vacant for many years. There was ad hoc faculty with us. In view of this constraint, and with the advice of the experts, we made these appointments,” ICHR chairman said. He said that the appointments were driven by ‘”collective wisdom” and denied the allegations.While responding to the question of dissatisfaction among some sections in ICHR over recent appointments, Jamkhedkar said, “The rules need amendment as they are too idealistic.”“The requirements for recruitment are framed in such a manner that it becomes difficult to find an ideal person to fit the job,” Jamkhedkar said, emphasising on the need to have a committee to amend the recruitment requirements.In his opinion the ‘requirements’ seek to bring the two variant qualities together in one person.“There are two extreme qualifications – you want an expert in history, who should also know printing and other technicalities as well. An organization is working in spite of these deficiencies. All I want to emphasize is history should get more prominence over other requirements – technical advice and book printing expertise can be sourced from outside.”The requirement of the post of director research on ICHR website says, “Good academic record with a Doctor’s degree in a relevant field (in History). About 10 years’ experience of teaching and/ or research and development.”Age Limit- below 55 years. On the other hand requirement for director (journal, publication & library) it asks for a Doctor’s degree in History or Research work of an equally high standard with adequate experience in editing, sound knowledge of research methodology in History. Also having 5 years’ experience in teaching/research with published papers in reputed journals. Age Limit should be maximum 45 years for direct recruitment.Similarly, Editor-cum-Project Officer for direct recruitment asks for “Doctor’s degree in History or research work equally high standard, having 5 years’ experience in teaching/ research with published papers in reputed journals”.Requirement for deputy director (Publication) under direct recruitment “Bachelor’s degree with Post Graduate diploma in Book Publishing with specialization in book production. At least 7 years practical experience of working in a publishing house or a research institution dealing with the production of books. Thorough knowledge regarding book cover design, layout papers, blocks with skill in typography and modern printing processes.”In this category, second class Master’s degree in History or Ph.D. in History or at least 7 years’ experience of teaching or research is desirable.Assistant Production Officer post, which is unfulfilled, requires a candidate with “Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Diploma in Printing Technology having 5 years’ experience in Proof-reading in a press or Editorial Department and in production of books, pamphlets, magazines etc. He/she must be conversant with typography, block making and lay out.Similarly, the essential qualifications for Assistant Editor is “At least second class MA in History/ Political Science/ Economics. Proficiency in English. Having 2 years’ experience of Research and Editing. It will be desirable to have experience of book production Proof-reading.”