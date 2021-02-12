News18» News»India»ICICI Bank Former CEO Chanda Kochhar Gets Bail, But Can't Leave India Without Court's Permission
ICICI Bank Former CEO Chanda Kochhar Gets Bail, But Can't Leave India Without Court's Permission
File photo of Chanda Kochhar
Special PMLA court on Friday granted bail to former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar on a bond of Rs 5 lakh, and asked her not to leave the country without the permission of the court.
- Last Updated: February 12, 2021, 13:27 IST
