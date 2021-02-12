News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»ICICI Bank Former CEO Chanda Kochhar Gets Bail, But Can't Leave India Without Court's Permission
1-MIN READ

ICICI Bank Former CEO Chanda Kochhar Gets Bail, But Can't Leave India Without Court's Permission

File photo of Chanda Kochhar

File photo of Chanda Kochhar

Special PMLA court on Friday granted bail to former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar on a bond of Rs 5 lakh, and asked her not to leave the country without the permission of the court.

Special PMLA court on Friday granted bail to former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar on a bond of Rs 5 lakh, and asked her not to leave the country without the permission of the court.

details awaited


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...