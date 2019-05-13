English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICICI-Videocon Case: Chanda Kochhar Appears Before ED
Sources said Chanda Kochhar is required to assist the investigating officer of the case in taking the probe forward and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Chanda Kochhar (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar Monday appeared before the ED in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case registered against her.
Kochhar arrived before the Enforcement Directorate's office here in Khan Market shortly before her scheduled appearance time of 11 am, official sources said.
Sources said Kochhar is required to assist the investigating officer of the case in taking the probe forward and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Her husband Deepak Kochhar has also been summoned in the same case even as her brother-in-law (Deepak's brother) Rajiv Kochhar has been grilled by the ED few days back here.
They have been questioned in the past too at the agency's office in Mumbai after the central agency conducted raids in this case on March 1.
The searches were conducted at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, her family and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group in Mumbai and Aurangabad.
The ED has registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the Bankto the corporate group.
This ED action was based on a CBI FIR.
The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).
The CBI also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.
Kochhar arrived before the Enforcement Directorate's office here in Khan Market shortly before her scheduled appearance time of 11 am, official sources said.
Sources said Kochhar is required to assist the investigating officer of the case in taking the probe forward and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Her husband Deepak Kochhar has also been summoned in the same case even as her brother-in-law (Deepak's brother) Rajiv Kochhar has been grilled by the ED few days back here.
They have been questioned in the past too at the agency's office in Mumbai after the central agency conducted raids in this case on March 1.
The searches were conducted at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, her family and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group in Mumbai and Aurangabad.
The ED has registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the Bankto the corporate group.
This ED action was based on a CBI FIR.
The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).
The CBI also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- Kannada Actor Darshan Brings Home a Brand-New Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 Crore
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results