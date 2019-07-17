Take the pledge to vote

ICJ Rules in favour of India: A Timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Jul 17, 2019 08:22 PM IST India India
In a big victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and allowed India consular access to him.
Stating that Pakistan had violated Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court in a closed trial.
Here’s a brief timeline of the case that has led to souring relations between India and Pakistan.

