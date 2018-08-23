GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Result June 2018 out at examicmai.in, Check Now!

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate and Foundation June 2018 Results have been released today i.e. 23rd August 2018 by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on its official website - examicmai.in.

Updated:August 23, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate and Foundation June 2018 Results have been released today i.e. 23rd August 2018 by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on its official website - examicmai.in. ICMAI had organized the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final in the month of June 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the same can now check and download the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate, Foundation Result June 2018?

Step 1- Visit the official website - http://icmai.in

Step 2 – Click on http://examicmai.in or http://examicmai.org under ‘Tweets by @ ICMAI’ on the home page

Step 3 – Result page will open

Step 4 – Click on link ‘Check your result online ‘Foundation Result’ or ‘Intermediate Result’ or ‘Final Result’

Step 5 – Enter details like identification number in case of Foundation result and registration result in case for ‘Intermediate Result’ or ‘Final Result’

Step 6 – Click on View or display result

Step 7 – Result will display on the screen

Step 8 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

 

Direct Link for Foundation Result - http://examicmai.in/FND-XX7865987-TT/

 

Direct Link for Intermediate Result’ - http://examicmai.org/IF1819-TTYYWWQQ/interresult.htm

Direct Link for Final Result - http://examicmai.in/IF1819-TTYYWWQQ/finalresult.htm

The main result page also contains information like Pass List (Syllabus 2016) under Foundation Result, Pass List Complete Pass (Syllabus 2016), Pass List Group 1 (Syllabus 2016), Pass List Group 2 (Syllabus 2016) under Intermediate result and Pass List Complete Pass (Syllabus 2016), Pass List Group 3 (Syllabus 2016), Pass list Group 4 (Syllabus 2016) under Final Result. Candidates can download their statement of marks and save the same.

All Results:

http://examicmai.in/IF1819-TTYYWWQQ/

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
