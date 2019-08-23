ICMAI June Result 2019: CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Announced at examicmai.in. Steps to Check Score

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced CMA Foundation Result 2019, CMA Intermediate Result 2019 and CMA Final Result 2019 today on its official website icmai.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their CMA June Result 2019 on these websites as well examicmai.in, examicmai.org. Further, students are advised to keep their exam registration number and all the other required details ready in advance to check the ICMAI Results 2019 hassle-free.

Steps to check your ICMAI June Result 2019:

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their CMA Foundation Result 2019, CMA Intermediate Result 2019 and CMA Final Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the link ICMAI June Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CMA June Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India which certifies Cost and Management Accountants. The head office of ICMA is situated in Kolkata and the body has four regional councils at Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.