1-min read

ICMAI June Result 2019: CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Announced at examicmai.in. Steps to Check Score

The CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result was released today by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on its official website icmai.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
ICMAI June Result 2019: CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Announced at examicmai.in. Steps to Check Score
(Image: News18.com)
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced CMA Foundation Result 2019, CMA Intermediate Result 2019 and CMA Final Result 2019 today on its official website icmai.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their CMA June Result 2019 on these websites as well examicmai.in, examicmai.org. Further, students are advised to keep their exam registration number and all the other required details ready in advance to check the ICMAI Results 2019 hassle-free.

Steps to check your ICMAI June Result 2019:

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their CMA Foundation Result 2019, CMA Intermediate Result 2019 and CMA Final Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the link ICMAI June Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CMA June Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India which certifies Cost and Management Accountants. The head office of ICMA is situated in Kolkata and the body has four regional councils at Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

