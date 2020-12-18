ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava Tests Covid-19 Positive, Admitted to AIIMS

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he tested positive for Covid-19 .

The 59-year-old ICMR chief was admitted to AIIMS's Trauma Centre, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, on December 16, a hospital source told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Bhargava heads the apex medical body which is responsible for formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research in India. It is at the forefront of the Covid-19 outbreak management in the country.

Bhargava is on a three-year deputation as the Director-General of ICMR. He is also the Secretary of the Department of Health Research, a division under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.