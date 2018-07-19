GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

ICMR DMRC Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 11 Scientist Posts, Apply Before 13 August 2018

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 pm

Contributor Content

Updated:July 19, 2018, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICMR DMRC Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 11 Scientist Posts, Apply Before 13 August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
ICMR DMRC Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Scientist under various categories has begun on the official website of Desert Medicine Research Centre under Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Jodhpur - dmrcjodhpur.nic.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 pm by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for ICMR DMRC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Opportunities’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Application form’ against name of posts – ‘Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) or Scientist ‘C’ (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘C’ (Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical)’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display,
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format of the application form
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee (in favor of Director, Desert Medicine Research Centre, Jodhpur) along with other required documents at below mentioned address:
‘Desert Medicine Research Centre, New Pali Road, Jodhpur, 342005’

Direct Link for Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) - http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Appl_Form_Scientist_Cadre%20D%2014%20July%2003.13%20pm.pdf

Direct Link for Scientist ‘C’ (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘C’ (Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical) - http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Appl_Form_Scientist_Cadre%20B%20&%20c%2014%20July%2003.12pm.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Women/ PH/ Ex-servicemen Category – NIL
ICMR DMRC `Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 11
Scientist 'D' (Medical) - 1
Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - 1
Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - 2
Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - 6
Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) -1

Eligibility Criteria:
Scientist 'D' (Medical) – The applicant must possess Post graduate Degree (MD/ DNB in Medicine/ Community Medicine/ Pediatrics/ Obstetrics & Gynecology/ Microbiology) with 5 years R&D or teaching experience.
Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The applicant must possess 1st class Master’s degree in Biotechnology or Microbiology from a recognized University with 4 years R&D or teaching experience.
Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The applicant must possess Post graduate Degree (MD in Medicine/ Community Medicine/ Pediatrics/ Obstetrics & Gynecology/ Microbiology) with 1 year R & D or teaching experience.
Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The applicant must possess 1st class Master’s degree in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology from a recognized university.
Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The applicant must possess MBBS degree recognized by MCI or equivalent degree from recognized University with 2 years experience.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement: http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Opportunities.asp

Age Limit:
Scientist 'D' (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years.
Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years.
Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years.
Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years.
Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Scientist 'D' (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.7,600.
Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6,600.
Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6,600.
Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.5,400.
Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.5,400.

Selection Process:
Scientist 'D' (Medical) – The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview/ Personal Discussion.
Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical)/ Scientist ‘C’ (Medical)/ Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical)/ Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Personal Discussion or Interview

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery