ICMR DMRC Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: 11 Scientist Posts, Apply Before 13 August 2018

ICMR DMRC Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Scientist under various categories has begun on the official website of Desert Medicine Research Centre under Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Jodhpur - dmrcjodhpur.nic.in Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 pm by following the instructions given below:How to apply for ICMR DMRC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist Posts?- Visit the official website - http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in – Click on ‘Opportunities’ on the left side of home page– Click on ‘Download Application form’ against name of posts – ‘Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) or Scientist ‘C’ (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘C’ (Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical)/ Scientist ‘B (Non Medical)’– a PDF file will display,– Download the application form and take a printout– Fill in the prescribed format of the application form– Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee (in favor of Director, Desert Medicine Research Centre, Jodhpur) along with other required documents at below mentioned address:‘Desert Medicine Research Centre, New Pali Road, Jodhpur, 342005’Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ Women/ PH/ Ex-servicemen Category – NILICMR DMRC `Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 11Scientist 'D' (Medical) - 1Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - 1Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - 2Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - 6Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) -1Scientist 'D' (Medical) – The applicant must possess Post graduate Degree (MD/ DNB in Medicine/ Community Medicine/ Pediatrics/ Obstetrics & Gynecology/ Microbiology) with 5 years R&D or teaching experience.Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The applicant must possess 1st class Master’s degree in Biotechnology or Microbiology from a recognized University with 4 years R&D or teaching experience.Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The applicant must possess Post graduate Degree (MD in Medicine/ Community Medicine/ Pediatrics/ Obstetrics & Gynecology/ Microbiology) with 1 year R & D or teaching experience.Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The applicant must possess 1st class Master’s degree in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology from a recognized university.Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The applicant must possess MBBS degree recognized by MCI or equivalent degree from recognized University with 2 years experience.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Scientist 'D' (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years.Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years.Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years.Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years.Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Scientist 'D' (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.7,600.Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6,600.Scientist ‘C’ (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6,600.Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.5,400.Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.5,400.Scientist 'D' (Medical) – The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview/ Personal Discussion.Scientist ‘C’ (Non-Medical)/ Scientist ‘C’ (Medical)/ Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical)/ Scientist ‘B’ (Medical) – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Personal Discussion or Interview