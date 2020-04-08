Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

ICMR Junior Research Fellowship 2020 Schedule Released at icmr.nic.in, Application Process Begins from April 27

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has released the notification for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2020 on its official website at icmr.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICMR Junior Research Fellowship 2020 Schedule Released at icmr.nic.in, Application Process Begins from April 27
Representative image

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has released the notification for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2020 on its official website at icmr.nic.in.

The application process for ICMR JRF will commence from April 27 and will end on May 27.

A total of 150 fellowships would be awarded by ICMR this year. As per the notification, 120 will be in the field of Biomedical Science with a special focus on Life Sciences, and 30 will be given for Social Science.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates belonging to general/EWS/OBC category and have an MSc/MA or an equivalent degree with minimum 55 per cent marks are eligible to apply, while aspirants coming from reserved categories need to have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the above-mentioned degree.

Other important information:

The Council has said only online applications will be accepted.

General, EWS, and OBC candidates will be required to pay Rs. 1,500 as an application fee. The amount for SC and ST candidates has been fixed at Rs. 1,200, while aspirants in the PwBD (Persons With Benchmark Disability) category has been exempted from application fee.

The examination for 150 fellowships would be held in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, at different locations on July 12. It will be a computer-based test.

The online application form will be available at both, PGIMER, Chandigarh website at pgimer.edu.in and ICMR, New Delhi website at icmr.nic.in respectively.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,055,212

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,446,986

    +16,067

  • Cured/Discharged

    308,684

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,090

    +1,056
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres