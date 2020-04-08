ICMR Junior Research Fellowship 2020 Schedule Released at icmr.nic.in, Application Process Begins from April 27

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has released the notification for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2020 on its official website at icmr.nic.in.

The application process for ICMR JRF will commence from April 27 and will end on May 27.

A total of 150 fellowships would be awarded by ICMR this year. As per the notification, 120 will be in the field of Biomedical Science with a special focus on Life Sciences, and 30 will be given for Social Science.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates belonging to general/EWS/OBC category and have an MSc/MA or an equivalent degree with minimum 55 per cent marks are eligible to apply, while aspirants coming from reserved categories need to have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the above-mentioned degree.

Other important information:

The Council has said only online applications will be accepted.

General, EWS, and OBC candidates will be required to pay Rs. 1,500 as an application fee. The amount for SC and ST candidates has been fixed at Rs. 1,200, while aspirants in the PwBD (Persons With Benchmark Disability) category has been exempted from application fee.

The examination for 150 fellowships would be held in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, at different locations on July 12. It will be a computer-based test.

The online application form will be available at both, PGIMER, Chandigarh website at pgimer.edu.in and ICMR, New Delhi website at icmr.nic.in respectively.

