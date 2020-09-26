ICMR Receives Rs 2.5 Crore Aid from Fortis in Fight Against Coronavirus

Private health care major Fortis Healthcare handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday.

Fortis Healthcare's MD and CEO Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi handed the contribution cheque to ICMR's director-general, Dr Balram Bharghav and senior financial advisor of the apex research institute Rajiv Roy. Raghuvanshi told IANS that the money presented to the ICMR is a contribution from Fortis as a part of their commitment to extend support to the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"ICMR has been at the cutting edge of healthcare innovation and research in India. They are working tirelessly to protect our country from the onslaught of COVID-19, and we take this opportunity to applaud their commendable efforts. Fortis stands with ICMR in fighting the pandemic and forging new avenues of technological medical advancement. We are glad that we can contribute a humble sum of Rs 2.5 crore to ICMR as part our commitment to extend every possible support to the government during this time," he said.