The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified the ‘Influenza A subtype H3N2’ virus as its major cause of rising cases of high fever and cough being reported across the country. H3N2, a subtype of viruses that causes flu, causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes, according to the apex health research agency.

ICMR, through its network of 30 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) in India, keeps continuous surveillance of illnesses caused by respiratory viruses.

According to surveillance data from ICMR’S VRDLS, from December 15 to date, about half of all inpatient severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like illnesses were found to have influenced A H3N2.

Further, the data shows that out of the hospitalized SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent are suffering from fever, 86 per cent from cough, 27 per cent from breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing, and additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent has seizures.

“Also, 10 per cent of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care," ICMR stated.

How To Be Safe From ‘Influenza A subtype H3N2’

ICMR has suggested a slew of measures including regular washing of hands and spitting in public to keep people safe from the viral infection.

The Dos include washing hands with soap and water. If symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, take plenty of fluids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body ache.

The Don’ts include shaking hands or using other contact greetings, spitting in public, taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor, eating together sitting close to others.

Experts’ Advise

According to Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, H3N2 Influenza cases are being reported more in comparison to H1N1.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve gotten more than a few 100 tests out of which a lot of them are positive for H3N2. But it’s interesting to see that we are getting less H1N1 positive," Dr Dang told news agency ANI.

Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert, and Director, Star imaging and path lab said, “We have observed an increase in Flu cases where H3N2 is found majorly after diagnosis. We do RT PCR for its confirmation where RNA is extracted from the samples and then it is amplified using RT PCR technology."

“The results are interpreted on the basis of specific fluroscent dye for each Infuenza viruses like H1N1, H3N2, H5N1 and H7N9. Generally, when H3N2 dominates the flu cases, the cases are severe for people in At-Risk Groups like older adults & younger children while people with chronic medical issues have more chances of experiencing flu complications due to weak immune systems and may also require hospitalisation," he further said.

