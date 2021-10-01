Iconic Kalka Shimla Toy Train To Get Vistadome Coaches For a Better Speed

The famous toy train operated on the Kalka Shimla Railway line will soon run like other high speed trains on the track. The old coaches in Kalka Shimla toy train will be replaced with High Speed Narrow Gauge Vista dome Coaches soon. The manufacturing of these coaches have already started at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala in Punjab. The work on the design of the coaches and jig prototype is underway right now.

After these coaches are added, the speed of the toy train, which runs at a speed of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour presently, on the Kalka Shimla Railway line will automatically increase to the speed of 40 to 55 kilometres per hour. It is expected that by December the coaches will be sent to Research Design Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow for trial run and after the approval the series of these coaches will be prepared by the railways.

While talking to News 18 digital, RCF Kapurthala Public Relations Officer Jitesh Kumar said, “The design of the prototype coach of the High Speed Narrow Gauge Vista dome is currently underway and its jig is being prepared. Since the work is done on broad gauge in RCF, as these coaches are of narrow gauge, the engineers and machinery of Rail Coach Factory are working hard.”

“We have purchased the material to make these coaches and are willing to start its production in the month of October. We are planning to prepare the prototype coach by December. The Research Design and Standards Organization will conduct a trial run and after getting the green signal we will prepare a series of it,” he added.

According to the sources, the RCF is developing these new coaches based on LHB technology with stainless steel. Lightweight shells are being designed with large windows and a glass vista dome on the roof. The toy train is expected to run like a high speed train with Vista dome coaches by next year. After the speed of the train from Kalka to Shimla is increased the travel time will also be reduced.

