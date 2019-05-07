English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, 2 Students Score 100% Marks
Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the ICSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, with two students scoring 100 per cent marks.
This is the first time that students have scored 100 per cent marks in the ISC exam.
The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.
While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.
Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.
Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 per cent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.
This is the first time that students have scored 100 per cent marks in the ISC exam.
The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.
While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.
Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.
Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 per cent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Redesigns Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
- WWE Star John Cena Becomes a Part of the Fast and Furious Franchise
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results