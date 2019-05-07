Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICSE 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, 2 Students Score 100% Marks

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the ICSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, with two students scoring 100 per cent marks.

This is the first time that students have scored 100 per cent marks in the ISC exam.

The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 per cent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks. ​
