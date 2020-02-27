Take the pledge to vote

ICSE 2020 English Examination Today: Things to Keep in Mind

Students are advised to carry their ICSE 2020 admit card, registration card to the examination hall. If a student fails to carry any of the document he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 27, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
ICSE 2020 English Examination Today: Things to Keep in Mind
ICSE Board Examination 2020 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will conduct the first examination for class 10 students today. The ICSE 2020 examination will start with English language paper and end on March 30 with the Biology examination. The examination will commence at 11 am and end at 1 pm.

Students, who are appearing for the class 10 board examination, should keep few things in mind before leaving for the examination.

Here is the Complete ISCE 2020 Time table

https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/TimeTable%20ICSE2020.pdf

ICSE Board Examination 2020: Things to Keep in Mind

1. Students are advised to carry their ICSE 2020 admit card, registration card to the examination hall. If a student fails to carry any of the document he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

2. Students will get 15 minutes reading time.

3. The paper will be distributed at 10:45 am so that students can start writing at 11:00 am.

4. Students should attempt answers serially.

5. One should carry two colour pens, blue and black, for underlining sub-heads.

6. Try attempting all the questions.

7. Maintain consistence while writing down the answers.

8. Try to keep your answers sheet neat and clean as it will create an good impression on the examiner.

As per reports, close to two lakh students will appear for the examination this academic year.

