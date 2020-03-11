Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICSE 2020 History and Civics Exam Paper Analysis by Students

ICSE History and Civics paper was divided into two parts – Part 1 and Part 2. Part A is of 30 marks while Part B carries 50 marks. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is two hours.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 11, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Students found the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) class 10 History and Civics paper moderate.

Richa Batnagar, a class 10 student from a school in Kolkata, said, “I was surprised after looking at the question paper because it was so easy. It took me some time to select on the questions that I wanted to answer. I am glad that I was able to complete the paper on time”. Richa went on to add that she is expecting 90 above.

Meanwhile, Partho Ghosh, a student from Burdwan, West Bengal, found the paper lengthy. “All the questions were direct. But I found it really lengthy as the questions demanded too many details. I am confident of scoring above 90”.

Part 1 of the ICSE History and Civics paper is compulsory, while in Part 2 candidates have to attempt two out of three questions from Section A and three out of five questions from Section B.

Part 1 consists of two questions, one comprises 10 questions of one mark each and the other 10 questions of 2 marks each.

On the other hand, in Part 2, Section A comprises three questions of 10 marks each and Section B has five questions of 10 marks each.

