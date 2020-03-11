ICSE 2020 History and Civics Exam Paper Analysis by Students
ICSE History and Civics paper was divided into two parts – Part 1 and Part 2. Part A is of 30 marks while Part B carries 50 marks. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is two hours.
Representative image.
Students found the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) class 10 History and Civics paper moderate.
Richa Batnagar, a class 10 student from a school in Kolkata, said, “I was surprised after looking at the question paper because it was so easy. It took me some time to select on the questions that I wanted to answer. I am glad that I was able to complete the paper on time”. Richa went on to add that she is expecting 90 above.
Meanwhile, Partho Ghosh, a student from Burdwan, West Bengal, found the paper lengthy. “All the questions were direct. But I found it really lengthy as the questions demanded too many details. I am confident of scoring above 90”.
Part 1 of the ICSE History and Civics paper is compulsory, while in Part 2 candidates have to attempt two out of three questions from Section A and three out of five questions from Section B.
Part 1 consists of two questions, one comprises 10 questions of one mark each and the other 10 questions of 2 marks each.
On the other hand, in Part 2, Section A comprises three questions of 10 marks each and Section B has five questions of 10 marks each.
