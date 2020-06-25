ICSE, ISC Pending Exams Stand Cancelled as CBSE Decides to Scrap Class 10, 12 Examinations

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the pending ICSE and ISC exams, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) informed the Supreme Court. The CISCE will grade students based on the pattern of internal assessments.

The CISCE had already informed the Bombay High Court that its decision on whether to scrap or conduct the remaining board exams in the month of July or postpone them, would entirely depend on what CBSE decides.

The announcement came soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to scrap all the remaining examinations, considering the alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India.

The matter landed up at the Supreme Court after parents petitioned to cancel the CBSE board exams as students could be exposed to Covid-19 infection if they appear for exams.

The apex court had sought a response from the government on the plea. Meanwhile, the petitioners, represented by advocate Rishi Malhotra, had sought an early hearing on Thursday.

The CBSE had decided the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.