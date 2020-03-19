English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
ICSE Board Postpones Class 10 & 12 Exams Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Fears
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.
Image for representation only. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, officials said.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.
On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31.
