ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Mathematics is not a subject that can be crammed in a few hours. The subject requires a student to study throughout the year. Maths is all about practicing. The more you practice, higher are your chances of scoring good marks.

ICSE Mathematics exam is slated to be held on March 3. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education is conducting Class 10 board examination from February 27 to March 30.

As ICSE Maths exam is just a day away, here are some last minute tips to give finishing touch to your preparations. Scoring topics: Focus should be on scoring topics as you cannot revise everything just a day before the examination. Following are considered easy topics in which can fetch good score: trigonometry, statistics, geometry and GST (under commercial mathematics).

Revise important formulae by writing: Formulae play a very vital role in mathematics, you should revise by writing and practicing some questions based on them. Revise formulae of topics like trigonometry and mensuration carefully.

Previous questions: Solve at least one or two previous years’ question papers a day before taking the exam. This will help you revise all the topics as well as complete the paper in the given time. Don’t read anything new: One should not read anything new just before the paper. This will confuse the student, you might also get demoralised if you study something new.

Theorems: Don’t forget to practice theorems of geometry before the examination. If possible, write it down on paper twice or thrice and revise on your way to exam centre.

