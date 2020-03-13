Take the pledge to vote

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2020 Paper Analysis and Feedback: Students Find it Easy

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted the paper 1 exam of Class 10 Physics today. The two-hour exam began at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 13, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2020 Paper Analysis and Feedback: Students Find it Easy
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

Students found the ICSE Class 10 Physics question paper easy.

Himadri Sarkar, a student of a school in Kolkata, said, “The paper was overall easy. I found Section B slightly complicated. I hoping to score well”.

“It was a lengthy paper. I was stuck while solving section B. There was time when it seemed that I won’t be able to finish the paper but thankfully I did it on time,” said Chitra Das, a student of a school in Kharagpur.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted the paper 1 exam of Class 10 Physics on March 13, 2020. The two-hour exam began at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm.

The subject carries 100 marks, of which 80 marks will consist of the theory paper; rest 20 will be accounted for by the internal practical exams. Students will be scored for the practical paper by their respective schools.

The paper was divided into two parts – Sections 1 and 2. The first section had short answer type questions, while the second part will comprise six long questions. Of these 6, students were required to answer any four.

Both the sections were of 40 marks each.

ICSE began conducting the Class 10 board exams from February 27, which will continue till March 30, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
