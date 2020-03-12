Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
India
1-min read

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Things to Keep in Mind

Class 10 Physics Exam will be divided into two sections in the question paper – Section I and Section II. Both will carry 40 marks each.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 12, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Things to Keep in Mind
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

Students of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 will write their Paper 1 of Science (Physics) on March 13. It will be of two hours and the exam will begin at 11:00 am. The questions will be of 80 marks, while students will get 20 numbers from their respective schools for Practical Examination.

There will be two sections in the question paper – Section I and Section II. Both will carry 40 marks each.

Section I will have short answer questions, while Section II will contain six questions and students will have to answer any four.

As the Physics exam is just a day away, students should do smart work over the hard work.

Here are some points one should keep in mind

Stay away from new topics: In the last minute, it has been seen that candidates put in extra efforts to cover new things. But they possibly forget that in learning new things they get anxious about not knowing them and end up messing up with the already known facts or topics.

Avoid taking stress: During the time of exam, try to avoid getting trapped in the stress. You must remain positive and upbeat. Otherwise, it will take a toll on you.

Divide question paper: Quickly read it and identify the questions you are confident of solving them. T

Scoring topics: Focus should be given on scoring topics in the last minute. Some of them are: Light, Force and Work, Energy and Power.

Sleep well: Try to have a proper sleep as writing paper is a tiresome job. If you don’t get a proper sleep you will be finding it difficult in keeping up your pace in the exam hall.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

