ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results Announced at cisce.org, Western Region Tops in ICSE with 99.76%
The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students is released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or the CISCE has announced the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, declared the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm at the official website at cisce.org .
"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
ICSE Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 98.54%
English- 99.77%
Bengali - 99.70%
Hindi - 99.89%
Kannada - 99.93%
Malayalam - 99.95%
Punjabi - 99.97%
Social Science - 98.69%
Maths - 94.04%
Science - 98.97%
Commercial studies - 98.52%
Computer Applications - 98.82%
Region-wise Toppers:
Western region: 99.76%
Southern region: 99.73%
Eastern region: 98.06 %
Northern region: 97.87%
Abroad region: 100%
ISC Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 96.52% Passed
Total Candidates - 86713
Girls - 39,964
Passed - 39,100
Failed - 864
Boys - 46,749
Passed - 44,597
Failed - 2152
Region-wise Toppers:
Southern region: 98.91%
Western region: 98.13%
Eastern region: 96.66%
Northern: 95.76%
Abroad: 99.69%
For checking results through SMS:
The candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.
Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link.
Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISC Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
