ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Announced on May 7 at 3pm at cisce.org
The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or the CISCE announced that the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students will be declared on May 7. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm on Tuesday at the official website at cisce.org .
"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
