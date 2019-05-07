English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Today at cisce.org, How to Check Via SMS, Websites
The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or the CISCE announced that the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students will be declared on May 7 (today). The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm on Tuesday at the official website at cisce.org .
"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
For checking results through SMS:
The candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
How to Check ICSE, ISE Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.
Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISE 12th Board Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link.
Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISE Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
-
