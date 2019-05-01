English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared on May 7
For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 7, an official said Tuesday.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, will announce the results at 3 pm.
"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, will announce the results at 3 pm.
"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
- Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results