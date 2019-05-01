Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared on May 7 at 3pm at cisce.org

The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared on May 7 at 3pm at cisce.org
Image for representation.
Loading...
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or the CISCE announced that the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students will be declared on May 7. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the exams, will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm on Tuesday at the official website at cisce.org .

"The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS," said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram