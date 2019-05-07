English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE, ISC Result 2019: CISCE Releasing Class 10, 12 Results Soon at cisce.org: Criteria for Passing Marks
The ICSE Result 2019 and ISC result 2019 will be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on its official website cisce.org.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The exam conducting body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi will announce the ICSE Result 2019, ISC Result 2019 today at 3 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations CISCE will release the ICSE Result 2019, ISC Result 2019 on its official website cisce.org .
The CISCE Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the ICSE and ISC examination for the year 2018-19. The ICSE board examination started on 26 February- 28 March and the ISC board examination started on February 4th and the last examination was on 25th March. Students can also check their ISC Result 2019, ISC Class 12 Result 2019 on examresults.in, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com
CRITERIA FOR PASSING MARKS
From this academic year onwards, the CISCE has revised the passing marks criteria for ICSE and ISC.
In order to be declared as having passed the examination, candidates shall obtain 33 percentage instead of 35 percentage for passing ICSE.
For passing class 12, students need to score 35 percent instead of 40 per cent.
Step to check ICSE Result 2019, ISC Result 2019
Students are requested to follow the below-mentioned steps to check your ISC Result 2019, ICSE Result 2019:
Step 1-Visit the CISE’s official website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Check for a tab with title saying ISC Result 2019, ICSE Result 2019 tab, click on it
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number to view your ICSE Result 2019 and ISC Result 2019
Step 4: You can view your ISC Result 2019, ICSE Result 2019 on the screen.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
