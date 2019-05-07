Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared at cisce.org; 98.54% Clear Class 10 Exam While 96.52 Pass Class 12

The CISCE released the ICSE Result 2019 for the class 10th students on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared at cisce.org; 98.54% Clear Class 10 Exam While 96.52 Pass Class 12
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which is popularly known as, CISCE, declared the ICSE, ISE result 2019 in New Delhi. The CISCE released the ICSE, ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students on its official website at cisce.org . The CISCE will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at the official website at cisce.org . The ICSE. ISC result 2019 usually comes out in the first week of May or April end at the earliest. The students need to keep their admit card handy so that there remains no hassle in checking the ICSE, ISC result 2019.

The ICSE, ISC result 2019 can also be checked through other portals other than the official website of the council and through SMS. Another website where class 10, 12 students who had appeared for the ICSE board examination can check their results: examresults.net. The 10th, 12th Board students can also avail their ICSE, ISC result 2019 through SMS.

ICSE Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 98.54% Passed
English- 99.77%
Bengali - 99.70%
Hindi - 99.89%
Kannada - 99.93%
Malayalam - 99.95%
Punjabi - 99.97%
Social Science - 98.69%
Maths - 94.04%
Science - 98.97%
Commercial studies - 98.52%
Computer Applications - 98.82%

Region-wise Toppers:

Western region: 99.76%

Southern region: 99.73%

Eastern region: 98.06 %

Northern region: 97.87%

Abroad region: 100%

ISC Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 96.52% Passed
Total Candidates - 86713
Girls - 39,964
Passed - 39,100
Failed - 864

Boys - 46,749
Passed - 44,597
Failed - 2152

Region-wise Toppers:

Southern region: 98.91%

Western region: 98.13%

Eastern region: 96.66%

Northern: 95.76%

Abroad: 99.69%


How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.

Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3. Click on the link.

Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISC Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.

Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 14, 2018 at 3pm. This year, the ICSE 10th class exam was held from February 26 to March 28, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC class 12th exams February 4 to March 25, 2019. Both the 10th, 12th board result will be announced shortly.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram