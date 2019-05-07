ICSE, ISC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CISCE Declared Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org; Get Statistics Here

Event Highlights
- ISC Result 2019: Toppers
- ICSE Result 2019: Toppers
- Girls Outshine Boys in ICSE
- ICSE Result 2019: 98.54% Passed
- ISC Result 2019: 96.52% Passed
- Western India Tops
- ICSE, ISC Result 2019 ANNOUNCED
- ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Releasing Shortly
- Re-evaluation Process for ICSE, ISC Result
- ICSE, ISC Passing Marks
- ICSE, ISC Result 2019: Steps
- ICSE, ISC Results via SMS
- ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Time
- ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Today
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE Class 10th today at 3 PM. Candidates will be able to check the results online at cisce.org.
CLICK TO READ | ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Shortly at cisce.org, How to Check Via SMS, Websites
The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 to be Out Shortly | ICSE or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and ISC or Indian School Certificate exam results will be released on the official websites of the council -- cisco.org -- for the students to download.
CLICK TO READ | ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce.org; Links, Updates
The ISC result 2019 will be released by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their on its official website at cisce.org.
Re-evaluation Process for ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The students can apply for re-evaluation through the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The online module for submitting the requests for a recheck of the results will remain open for only 7 days from the day of declaration of results.
CLICK TO READ | ICSE, ISC Result 2019: CISCE to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Today at cisce.org; Where to Check
The ICSE Result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
Passing Marks for ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | From this academic year onwards, the CISCE has revised the passing marks criteria for ICSE and ISC. In order to be declared as having passed the examination, candidates shall obtain 33 percentage instead of 35 percentage for passing ICSE. For passing class 12, students need to score 35 percent instead of 40 per cent.
How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.
Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link.
Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISC Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Time | The CISCE will release the ICSE, ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students on its official website at cisce.org today at 3pm.
Representative image.
TheICSE, ISC result 2019 results can be checked online at cisce.org. A career portal will be made available at the CISCE website. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password. Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE Class 10th today at 3 PM. Candidates will be able to check the results online at cisce.org.
From this academic year onwards, the CISCE has revised the passing marks criteria for ICSE and ISC. In order to be declared as having passed the examination, candidates shall obtain 33 percentage instead of 35 percentage for passing ICSE. For passing class 12, students need to score 35 percent instead of 40 per cent.
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 173/620.0 overs 175/319.2 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 170/520.0 overs 173/418.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs IRE 381/350.0 overs 185/1034.4 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets