SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CISCE Declared Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org; Get Statistics Here

News18.com | May 7, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which is also known as, CISCE, declared the ICSE, ISE result 2019 in New Delhi. The CISCE released the ICSE, ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students on its official website at cisce.org. The students need to keep their admit card handy so that there remains no hassle in checking the ICSE, ISE result 2019. The CISCE has arranged for an online live streaming of press conference on its website declare the ICSE, ISC result 2019. The CISCE will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm at the official website at cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC result 2019 usually comes out in the first week of May or April end at the earliest.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE Class 10th today at 3 PM. Candidates will be able to check the results online at cisce.org.
Read More
May 7, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)

ISC Result 2019: Toppers | Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan top Class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks.

May 7, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)

ICSE Result 2019: Toppers | Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal top class 10 ISCE exam with 99.60 per cent.

May 7, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)

ICSE Result 2019: Girls Outshine Boys  | In the ICSE results declared today, girls outshone boys in the performance, said Chief Executive of CISCE, which organises the ICSE and ISC examinations.

May 7, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

ICSE results 2019: Region-wise pass percentage

Western region: 99.76%

Southern region: 99.73%

Eastern region: 98.06 %

Northern region: 97.87%

Abroad region: 100%

May 7, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

ISC results 2019: Region-wise pass percentage

Southern region: 98.91%

Western region: 98.13%

Eastern region: 96.66%

Northern: 95.76%

Abroad: 99.69%

May 7, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

ICSE Result 2019: 98.54% Passed | This year,  98.54% students qualified for higher education ICSE result 2019.

May 7, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

ISC Result 2019: 96.52% Passed | This year, 86,713 registered for the exam and 96.52 % qualified for higher education up by .31% from last year.

May 7, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Western India Tops ICSE Result 2019 | Western region tops with 99.76 per cent among regions in ICSE results 2019.

May 7, 2019 3:02 pm (IST)

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 ANNOUNCED  | The ICSE result 2019 and ISC Result 2019 have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Go check now.

May 7, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Shortly at cisce.org, How to Check Via SMS, Websites

The ICSE Result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.

May 7, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 to be Out Shortly | ICSE or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and ISC or Indian School Certificate exam results will be released on the official websites of the council -- cisco.org -- for the students to download.

May 7, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce.org; Links, Updates

The ISC result 2019 will be released by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their on its official website at cisce.org.

May 7, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Re-evaluation Process for ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | The students can apply for re-evaluation through the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The online module for submitting the requests for a recheck of the results will remain open for only 7 days from the day of declaration of results.

May 7, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | ICSE, ISC Result 2019: CISCE to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Today at cisce.org; Where to Check

The ICSE Result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.

May 7, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

Passing Marks for ICSE, ISC Result 2019 | From this academic year onwards, the CISCE has revised the passing marks criteria for ICSE and ISC. In order to be declared as having passed the examination, candidates shall obtain 33 percentage instead of 35 percentage for passing ICSE. For passing class 12, students need to score 35 percent instead of 40 per cent.

May 7, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.

Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3. Click on the link.

Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISC Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.

May 7, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

ICSE, ISC Results via SMS | The ICSE, ISC result 2019 can also be checked through other portals other than the official website of the council and through SMS. The candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

May 7, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
trong>

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Time | The CISCE will release the ICSE, ISC result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students on its official website at cisce.org today at 3pm.

May 7, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Today | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which is popularly known as, CISCE, will declare the ICSE, ISE result 2019 in New Delhi today. 

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CISCE Declared Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org; Get Statistics Here
Representative image.

TheICSE, ISC result 2019 results can be checked online at cisce.org. A career portal will be made available at the CISCE website. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password. Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE Class 10th today at 3 PM. Candidates will be able to check the results online at cisce.org.

From this academic year onwards, the CISCE has revised the passing marks criteria for ICSE and ISC. In order to be declared as having passed the examination, candidates shall obtain 33 percentage instead of 35 percentage for passing ICSE. For passing class 12, students need to score 35 percent instead of 40 per cent.
  • 05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    133/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/1
    16.1 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    173/6
    20.0 overs
    		 175/3
    19.2 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs KXIP
    170/5
    20.0 overs
    		 173/4
    18.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs IRE
    381/3
    50.0 overs
    		 185/10
    34.4 overs
    West Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RCB
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 178/6
    19.2 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram