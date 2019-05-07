ICSE, ISC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CISCE Declared Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org; Get Statistics Here

May 7, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.

Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISC 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3. Click on the link.

Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISC Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.