ICSE, ISC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CISCE to Release Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org Today at 3pm

Jul 10, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)

Know About CISCE Internal Assessment Scheme | This year due to coronavirus crisis, CISCE new assessment scheme would be applied for the evaluation of the remaining papers of CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Here are three parameters -

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in CISCE board examination

2. Subject project

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment for Class 10 and Percentage subject Project and Practical Work for Class 12