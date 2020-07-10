ICSE, ISC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CISCE to Release Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org Today at 3pm

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Get Marksheets Through Digi Locker | Students of both CISCE 10th and 12th classes can get their marksheet and passing certificate after 48 hours of the announcement of the results 2020 through the digi locker. For more information, visit CISCE website at cisce.org.
Event Highlights
In the official press release, the CISCE said that the result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.
ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Students Can Write Pending Papers | In its notification earlier, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had said that it will give the option to write remaining exams to students from both ICSE 10th and ISC 12th classes if they want to improve their scores.
Know About CISCE Internal Assessment Scheme | This year due to coronavirus crisis, CISCE new assessment scheme would be applied for the evaluation of the remaining papers of CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Here are three parameters -
1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in CISCE board examination
2. Subject project
3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment for Class 10 and Percentage subject Project and Practical Work for Class 12
ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Official Websites | Students waiting for their ICSE and ISC results 2020 can check results on CISCE board's official webistes - cisce.org and results.cisce.org once the results are announced.
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: New Assessment Scheme | Last week, after the Centre decided to cancel the remaining exams for CBSE and the CISCE followed the suit, the latter had announced that the results will be announced based on an alternate assessment scheme. As per the new scheme, the students will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.
ISCE, ISC Results 2020: How to Check Online
Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org
Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the relevent exam link.
Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number and click 'submit'
Step 5: The scores will now appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a print-out for future reference.
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 | The announcement of the declaration of the CICSE board results for ISC and ICSE students was made by the Board Secretary, Gerry Arthoon, on Thursday. "The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said on Thursday.
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Today | The classes 10 and 12 students will receive their ICSE and ISC results for academic year 2019-20 today (July 10) as the announcement will be made by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) at 3pm. The result 2020 for ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 exams can be checked on the CISCE's official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
Representative image
The remaining examinations were later decided to conduct in July, however, was cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. For the pending exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal exams. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.
ISCE, ISC Results 2020: How to Check Online
Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org
Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the relevent exam link.
Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number and click 'submit'
Step 5: The scores will now appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a print-out for future reference.
In case of any doubt the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760.
The schools can access the ICSE and ISC results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.
The Board informed that the students can access their marks and pass certificate of the board exams after 48 hours of the announcement of their ICSE and ISC results through the digi locker. Students will also be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, however, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com
- Arvind Kejriwal Praises NZ Vlogger Who Donated Plasma in Delhi: 'Karl, You Rock'
- Friend Says Karan Johar Is Shattered, Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30
- Xiaomi Announces Temporary Price Cut of Redmi K20 Pro Till July 13: Check Latest Price Here
- Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Under Investigation for Leaving F1 Bubble, Defend Their Actions