ICSE, ISC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CISCE to Release Class 10, 12 Results at cisce.org Today at 3pm

ICSE, ISC Result 2020: New Assessment Scheme | Last week, after the Centre decided to cancel the remaining exams for CBSE and the CISCE followed the suit, the latter had announced that the results will be announced based on an alternate assessment scheme. As per the new scheme, the students will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

ICSE, ISC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility, said Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Thursday. The ICSE class 10 result 2020 and ISC class 12 result 2020 will be released by the CISCE on its official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org . Both the ICSE and ISC exams, which were scheduled to be held in February and March, were postponed by the CISCE due to the Covid-19 outbreak.In the official press release, the CISCE said that the result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

The remaining examinations were later decided to conduct in July, however, was cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. For the pending exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal exams. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage.Step 3: Click on the relevent exam link.Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number and click 'submit'Step 5: The scores will now appear on the screen.Step 6: Download and take a print-out for future reference.In case of any doubt the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760.The schools can access the ICSE and ISC results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.The Board informed that the students can access their marks and pass certificate of the board exams after 48 hours of the announcement of their ICSE and ISC results through the digi locker. Students will also be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, however, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.