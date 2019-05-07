English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE, ISE Result 2019: CISCE to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Today at cisce.org; Where to Check
The ICSE Result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
(Image: News18.com)
ICSE Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which is popularly known as, CISCE, will declare the ICSE, ISE result 2019 in New Delhi on May 7 (today). The CISCE will release the ICSE, ISE result 2019 for the class 10th, 12th students on its official website at cisce.org on May 7. The CISCE will announce the ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 at 3 pm at the official website at cisce.org. The ICSE. ISE result 2019 usually comes out in the first week of May or April end at the earliest. The students need to keep their admit card handy so that there remains no hassle in checking the ICSE, ISE result 2019.
The ICSE, ISE result 2019 can also be checked through other portals other than the official website of the council and through SMS. Another website where class 10, 12 students who had appeared for the ICSE board examination can check their results: examresults.net. The 10th, 12th Board students can also avail their ICSE, ISE result 2019 through SMS.
How to Check ICSE, ISE Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.
Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019 or ISE 12th Board Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link.
Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE, ISE Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 14, 2018 at 3pm. This year, the ICSE 10th class exam was held from February 26 to March 28, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC class 12th exams February 4 to March 25, 2019. Both the 10th, 12th board result will be announced at 3 pm today.
