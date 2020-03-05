ICSE Literature Paper 2020 on March 6, Read Last Minute Preparation Tips
ICSE English Paper -2 is going to be held on March 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. The literature contains three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C.
Picture for representation.
English is a subject that students take lightly and generally studies a few days before the exam. But, in order to score good marks, you should study it throughout the year as the subject requires you to remember plays, the meaning of poems and names of the poets. Those, who take interest in literature, have a chance of scoring good marks compared to those, who take it up a few days before the paper.
ICSE English Paper -2 is going to be held on March 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. The literature contains three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C.
As students must be revising important topics from the syllabus, here are few last-minute tricks that will help you perform better.
Stress on these areas: While answering questions from the play The Merchant of Venice, you should try to quotes lines or dialogues from it. This will make your answer impressive. The same should be followed for poems. If you write a few lines from the poem while writing answers, your chances of getting good marks are higher.
Revise smart: Go through the gist of short stories and poems. Look for recurring questions in past years’ question papers and read their answers at least twice or thrice.
Bullet Points: Make the list of poems along with the name of the poets. Besides, write down some important dialogues from the play, so that you can revise it in less time.
Weightage of topics: Focus on such topics, which carry high weightage. If you follow this smart technique, you will more likely to get good score.
Don’t read anything new: If you read anything new before the exam, you will get confused and get demoralised. Just stick to what you have read till now and keep revising it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact or Fiction? Did a 1981 Chinese Novel Really Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak?
- Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Bhai Log' to Paparazzi Amuses Kareena and Babita Kapoor
- On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits He Felt Itchy Just Looking at the Costumes
- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza First Drive Review - The Balancing Act
- Twitter Reminds of Boundary Count Rule After England Loses T20 World Cup Semi-finals to Rain