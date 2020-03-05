ICSE Literature Paper 2020 on March 6, Read Last Minute Preparation Tips

English is a subject that students take lightly and generally studies a few days before the exam. But, in order to score good marks, you should study it throughout the year as the subject requires you to remember plays, the meaning of poems and names of the poets. Those, who take interest in literature, have a chance of scoring good marks compared to those, who take it up a few days before the paper.

ICSE English Paper -2 is going to be held on March 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. The literature contains three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C.

As students must be revising important topics from the syllabus, here are few last-minute tricks that will help you perform better.

Stress on these areas: While answering questions from the play The Merchant of Venice, you should try to quotes lines or dialogues from it. This will make your answer impressive. The same should be followed for poems. If you write a few lines from the poem while writing answers, your chances of getting good marks are higher.

Revise smart: Go through the gist of short stories and poems. Look for recurring questions in past years’ question papers and read their answers at least twice or thrice.

Bullet Points: Make the list of poems along with the name of the poets. Besides, write down some important dialogues from the play, so that you can revise it in less time.

Weightage of topics: Focus on such topics, which carry high weightage. If you follow this smart technique, you will more likely to get good score.

Don’t read anything new: If you read anything new before the exam, you will get confused and get demoralised. Just stick to what you have read till now and keep revising it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.