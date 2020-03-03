ICSE Mathematics Exam 2020: Here's What Students Thought About the Paper

The Class 10 mathematics exam for students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) took place on Tuesday, March 3.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long paper has two sections. Students had to attempt all questions from Section A and any four questions from Section B. Students, who sat for the examination, have rated the paper as balanced.

"The paper was standard and not lengthy at all. The Mensuration but was, however, a bit tricky," said Srija Chakraborty, from St Xavier's Institution Panihati, West Bengal, adding that she expects to score more than 90 per cent in the paper.

Dhutiman Shah, a student of a school in Kolkata, said, “The paper was moderate. The questions were direct and I was able to complete it before time. I am glad that I was able to revise it. I am expecting to score 95 per cent”.

The paper is broadly divided into Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability.

The ICSE Maths exam started at 11am and concluded at 1.30pm. Students were given the question paper at 10.45am and got 15 minutes reading time for the question paper. The total marks for the paper was 80 and students had an internal assessment of 20 marks.

Students will next appear for Commercial Studies examination on March 4.