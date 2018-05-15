English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICSE Result 2018 Declared on cisce.org: 8 Key Facts You Can't Miss
The ICSE Result 2018 was announced by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on its official website cisce.org.
(Image: News18.com)
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE declared the ICSE Result 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The ICSE Result 2018 was announced by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on its official website cisce.org
Here’s what you need to know about the CISCE's ICSE examination and the ICSE Class 10 result 2018:
—Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
— The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.
— The ICSE Class 10 results 2018 and ISC Class 12 results 2018 are also be available on examresults.net.
— Students can also receive the results through SMS. To receive results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
— The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.
— Last year, the ICSE result was announced on May 29.
— Around 1,75,299 students appeared for ICSE examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 98.58%.
— The pass percentage for boys who appeared for ICSE 10th Board exam 2016 was 97.03% while for girls, it was 99.13%.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
