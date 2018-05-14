GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICSE Result 2018 Live: CISCE Released Class 10 Result on cisce.org. Pass Percentage 98.51%, Swayam Das Tops

The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org on May 14 (today) at 3 PM. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted from February 26- March 2

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICSE Result 2018 Live: CISCE Released Class 10 Result on cisce.org. Pass Percentage 98.51%, Swayam Das Tops
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will announce the ICSE Results 2018 or ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on May 14 (today)at 3 pm. The CISCE  Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.orgThe pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.  The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %.  Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.netresults.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES

15:15 pm: The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.

15:00 pm: RESULT DECLARED

14:35 pm: To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

14:15 pm  ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

14:00 pm: Result will be available in an hour from now

13:20 pm: Last year Topper's name Muskan Abdullah Pathan (99.4%), Ashwin Rao (99.4%)

13:00 pm: Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.

12:50 pm: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria

12:40 pm: The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.

12:30 pm: Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.

12:15 pm: The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.

12:05 pm: ISC Result will be out at 3 pm

12:00 pm: ICSE RESULT will be released at 3 pm

CHECK YOUR ISC RESULT 2018

How to check ICSE Result 2018 or ICSE Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You