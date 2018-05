ICSE Result 2018 Live: CISCE Released Class 10 Result on cisce.org. Pass Percentage 98.51%, Swayam Das Tops

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will announce the ICSE Results 2018 or ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on May 14 (today)at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.net 15:15 pm:15:00 pm: RESULT DECLARED14:35 pm: To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to14:15 pm ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC to14:00 pm: Result will be available in an hour from now13:20 pm: Last year Topper's name Muskan Abdullah Pathan (99.4%), Ashwin Rao (99.4%)13:00 pm: Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.12:50 pm: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria 12:40 pm: The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.12:30 pm: Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.12:15 pm: The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.12:05 pm: ISC Result will be out at 3 pm12:00 pm: ICSE RESULT will be released at 3 pmStep 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration numberStep 5: Enter SummitStep 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018