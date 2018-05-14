English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
ICSE Result 2018 Live: CISCE Released Class 10 Result on cisce.org. Pass Percentage 98.51%, Swayam Das Tops
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org on May 14 (today) at 3 PM. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted from February 26- March 2
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will announce the ICSE Results 2018 or ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on May 14 (today)at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%. The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %. Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES
15:15 pm: The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.
15:00 pm: RESULT DECLARED
14:35 pm: To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
14:15 pm ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
14:00 pm: Result will be available in an hour from now
13:20 pm: Last year Topper's name Muskan Abdullah Pathan (99.4%), Ashwin Rao (99.4%)
13:00 pm: Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.
12:50 pm: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria
12:40 pm: The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.
12:30 pm: Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.
12:15 pm: The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.
12:05 pm: ISC Result will be out at 3 pm
12:00 pm: ICSE RESULT will be released at 3 pm
CHECK YOUR ISC RESULT 2018
How to check ICSE Result 2018 or ICSE Class 10 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Also Watch
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES
15:15 pm: The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.
15:00 pm: RESULT DECLARED
14:35 pm: To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
14:15 pm ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
14:00 pm: Result will be available in an hour from now
13:20 pm: Last year Topper's name Muskan Abdullah Pathan (99.4%), Ashwin Rao (99.4%)
13:00 pm: Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.
12:50 pm: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria
12:40 pm: The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.
12:30 pm: Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.
12:15 pm: The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.
12:05 pm: ISC Result will be out at 3 pm
12:00 pm: ICSE RESULT will be released at 3 pm
CHECK YOUR ISC RESULT 2018
How to check ICSE Result 2018 or ICSE Class 10 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More