1-min read

ICSE Result 2018 Live on cisce.org, Pass Percentage 98.51%. Mumbai's Swayam Das Tops With 99.40%

The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
ICSE Result 2018 Live on cisce.org, Pass Percentage 98.51%. Mumbai's Swayam Das Tops With 99.40%
(Image: News18.com)
The ICSE Result 2018, ICSE Class 10 result 2018 released today (May 14) at 3 pm by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The ICSE Class 10 Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.  The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %.  Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10

The ICSE Examination 2018 were held from February 26-March 28 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018. Both the ICSE, ISC examinations were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018



| Edited by: Puja Menon
