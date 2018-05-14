English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
ICSE Result 2018 Live on cisce.org, Pass Percentage 98.51%. Mumbai's Swayam Das Tops With 99.40%
The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.
(Image: News18.com)
The ICSE Result 2018, ICSE Class 10 result 2018 released today (May 14) at 3 pm by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The ICSE Class 10 Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%. The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %. Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
The ICSE Examination 2018 were held from February 26-March 28 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018. Both the ICSE, ISC examinations were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018
Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.
Also Watch
The ICSE Examination 2018 were held from February 26-March 28 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018. Both the ICSE, ISC examinations were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018
Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son