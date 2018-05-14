English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE Result 2018 Today at 3 PM on cisce.org. Know the Details Here
The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 will be published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.
The ICSE Result 2018, ICSE Class 10 result 2018 is releasing today (May 14) at 3 pm by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The ICSE Class 10 Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 will be published on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org
The ICSE Examination 2018 were held from February 26-March 28 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018. Both the ICSE, ISC examinations were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018
Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10th results ad ISC class 12th results on May 29.
