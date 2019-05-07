Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE Declared Class 10 Results at cisce.org. Girls Outshine Boys

The ICSE result 2019 was released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on its official website at cisce.org

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
ICSE Result 2019: CISCE Declared Class 10 Results at cisce.org. Girls Outshine Boys
(Image: News18)
ICSE Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi has declared ICSE Result 2019, ICSE Class 10 Result 2019 today at 3 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Result 2019, ICSE Result 2019 on its official website cisce.org.

To ease the process of 2019 ICSE Exam Result declaration, the CISE has confirmed that candidates can check their ICSE Class 10 result at www.results.cisce.org and via SMS. Students can also look up to these websites: examresults.net result.gov.in, indiaresults.com to check their ICSE Result 2019, Class 10 Result 2019.

Girls outshone boys in the performance, according to Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of CISCE, the body which organises the ICSE and ISC examinations.

ICSE Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 98.54%

English- 99.77%
Bengali - 99.70%
Hindi - 99.89%
Kannada - 99.93%
Malayalam - 99.95%
Punjabi - 99.97%
Social Science - 98.69%
Maths - 94.04%
Science - 98.97%
Commercial studies - 98.52%
Computer Applications - 98.82%

Region-wise Toppers:

Western region: 99.76%

Southern region: 99.73%

Eastern region: 98.06 %

Northern region: 97.87%

Abroad region: 100%

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the class 10 and class 12 examination for the academic year 2019-19. The ICSE class 10th examination were conducted from 26 February to 28 March. The ISC Class 12thexamination were conducted from 4 February to 25 March.

Follow these five easy steps to check the ICSE Exam Result 2019 and the marks obtained in each subject:
Step 1-Visit the CISE’s official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Here you will see a relevant ICSE Result 2019 tab, click on it
Step 3: Then, you need to enter your unique ID number and the given captcha. Click on submit button to view your 2019 ICSE Class 10 Result
Step 4: Once the details are entered, you can view the ICSE Result 2019 on the screen.
Step 5: Check your roll number, school name printed on Class 10 ICSE Result 2019 and download it. Also keep a hard copy of your ICSE Result 2019 for future reference.

ICSE Result 2019: Step to check your score via SMS
Send a SMS in the below format-
Type ICSE<> seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Soon, you will receive a SMS on your phone alerting the 2019 ICSE Class 10 Result and obtained marks.

Once the 2019 ICSE Class 10 Result 2019 is out, this year onwards, candidates who failed to qualify, shall be given a second-chance to clear their subject papers. In 2019, 73, 633 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examination 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
