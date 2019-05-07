English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Announce Class 10 Results Today at cisce.org; Where to Check
The ICSE Result 2019 for the class 10th students will be released by the CISCE on its official website at cisce.org on May 7.
(Image: News18.com)
ICSE Result 2019 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which is popularly known as, CISCE, will declare the ICSE result 2019 in New Delhi on May 7. The CISCE will release the ICSE result 2019 for the class 10th students on its official website at cisce.org on May 7. The ICSE result 2019 usually come out in the first week of May or April end at the earliest. The CISCE had issued admit cards or hall tickets for the ICSE Board 10th students, who now need to look for them and keep them ready so that on the day of the result there remains no hassle in checking the ICSE result 2019.
The ICSE result 2019 can also be checked through other portals other than the website of the council and through SMSes. Another website where class 10 students who had appeared for the ICSE board examination can check their results: examresults.net. The 10th Board students can also avail their ICSE result 2019 through SMS also.
How to Check ICSE Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the cisce.org or examresults.net.
Step 2. Look for the link which says ICSE 10th Board Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link.
Step 4. Fill up all the details to get your ICSE Result 2019. Now, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 14, 2018 at 3pm. This year, the ICSE 10th class exam was held from February 26 to March 28, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declares the ISC class 12th results in the month of May.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
