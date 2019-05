ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Declare Class 10 Results Today at 3pm at cisce.org. How to Check via SMS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi is all set to declare ICSE Result 2019, ICSE Class 10 Result 2019 today at 3 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Result 2019, ICSE Result 2019 on its official website cisce.org To ease the process of 2019 ICSE Exam Result declaration, the CISE has confirmed that candidates can check their ICSE Class 10 result at www.results.cisce.org and via SMS. Students can also look up to these websites: examresults.net indiaresults.com to check their ICSE Result 2019, Class 10 Result 2019.The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the class 10 and class 12 examination for the academic year 2019-19. The ICSE class 10th examination were conducted from 26 February to 28 March. The ISC Class 12thexamination were conducted from 4 February to 25 March.Step 1-Visit the CISE’s official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org Step 2: Here you will see a relevant ICSE Result 2019 tab, click on itStep 3: Then, you need to enter your unique ID number and the given captcha. Click on submit button to view your 2019 ICSE Class 10 ResultStep 4: Once the details are entered, you can view the ICSE Result 2019 on the screen.Step 5: Check your roll number, school name printed on Class 10 ICSE Result 2019 and download it. Also keep a hard copy of your ICSE Result 2019 for future reference.Send a SMS in the below format-Type<>and send the message toSoon, you will receive a SMS on your phone alerting the 2019 ICSE Class 10 Result and obtained marks.Once the 2019 ICSE Class 10 Result 2019 is out, this year onwards, candidates who failed to qualify, shall be given a second-chance to clear their subject papers. In 2019, 73, 633 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examination 2019.