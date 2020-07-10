ICSE Result 2020 Released at cisce.org and results.cisce.org: How to Check CISCE Results Online, via SMS

ICSE Result 2020: ICSE Result 2020 is here. All students can now check their score at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students will be asked to enter their roll number and date of birth to see ICSE Class 10th Result 2020. Students should note that without admit card credentials a student won’t be allowed to check the result. So it is very important that all of the students keep a notepad with all details handy.

Students can download the ICSE Result 2020 provisional mark sheets for the time being as the board authorised hard copy will be available from affiliated schools once the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets better. The marksheet will carry details like roll number, marks secured in all the subjects, name of the student, father’s name, date of birth, school name and other details.

All students should tally the marksheet with the information mentioned on the ICSE Registration card and Admit Card.

This year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had organised the Class 10 board examination in the month of February and March. The CISCE failed to conduct a few examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though, the board had decided to conduct the pending exams later but they failed to do so as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. For those papers, the board had decided to give marks based on the internal assessments. Now, students who aren’t happy with the marks given to them can appear for the examination. The details and dates regarding the same will be notified by the board soon.

In case, a student isn’t happy with the marks he/she has received in that subject then the paper can be sent for rechecking. Students will have to log on to the official website to drop in a rechecking request. A minimum fee is also charged by the board for the same.

This year, the board saw close to two lakh students appearing for the examination.