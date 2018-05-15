GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 Declared at cisce.org. CISCE Releases Merit List

The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 was available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 9:28 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 was declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE on Monday (May 14) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 was available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in

Here are the key facts students should know:

  • The pass percentage for ICSE is 98.55%.

  • The pass percentage for ISC is 96.30%.

  • ICSE Topper's name



  • The number of schools that presented candidates in India & Abroad for the ICSE Examination is 2,161

  • The number of schools that presented candidates in India & Abroad for the ISC Examination is 1,034

  • The total number of candidates who appeared for the ICSE Examination is 1,83,387

  • The total number of candidates who appeared for the ISC Examination is 80,880

  • Number of Boys who appeared for the ICSE Examination is 1,00,369

  • Number of Boys who appeared for the ISC Examination is 43,052

  • Number of Boys passed in ICSE is 98,517

  • Number of Boys passed in ISC is 40,883

  • Number of Boys unsuccessful in ICSE is 1,852

  • Number of Boys unsuccessful in ISC is 2,169

  • Number of Girls who appeared for the ICSE Examination is 83,018

  • Number of Girls who appeared for the ISC Examination is 37,828

  • Number of Girls passed in ICSE is 82,146

  • Number of Girls passed in ISC is 36,933

  • Number of Girls unsuccessful in ICSE is 872

  • Number of Girls unsuccessful in ISC is 895

  • Girls have done better than Boys at the ISC Examination

  • The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the ICSE Examination

  • English 99.75%; Bengali 99.71%; Hindi 99.91%; History, Civics & Geography 98.77%; Mathematics 95.25%; Science 98.65%; Commercial Studies 99.11%; Economics 96.83%; Physical Education 99.97%; Computer Applications 99.99%; Economic Applications 99.97%; Commercial Applications 99.96%;


  • The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the ISC Examination

  • English 99.44%; Bengali 99.92%; Hindi 99.72%; Economics 85.80%; Commerce 96.09%; Accounts 91.75%; Mathematics 86.41%; Physics 96.83%; Chemistry 98.57%; Biology 98.81%; Computer Science 99.54%;

  • The ICSE Examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages.

  • The ISC Examination has been conducted in 48 written subjects of which 14 are Indian languages, 5 are foreign languages and 3 are classical languages.

  • For ICSE in India, the Southern region has the best pass percentage i.e. 99.69% followed by the Western region (99.67%), Eastern region (98.02%) & Northern region (97.91%). Abroad, ICSE has achieved 100%.

  • For ISC in India, the Southern Region has the best pass percentage i.e. 98.38%, followed by Western Region (97.22%), Northern Region (95.97%) and Eastern Region (95.85%). Abroad, ISC has achieved pass percentage of 99.36%Girls have done better than Boys at the ICSE Examination



  • Girls have done better than Boys at the ISC Examination


 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
