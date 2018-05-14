GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 Declared Today at cisce.org: Five Things You Can't Miss

The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 Declared Today at cisce.org: Five Things You Can't Miss
(Image: News18.com)
The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE on May 14 (today) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in

CISCE RESULT 2018: 5 Points You Cannot Miss

Here are some facts students should know:

*The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %

*The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.

* This year the ICSE 10th Board exams had started from 26 February and ended on 28 March.

CHECK ICSE RESULT 2018, ISC RESULT 2018

* Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.

* The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.

*The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.

*Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.

*Around 10,88,891 students applied for ISC 2018, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You