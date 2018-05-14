ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 Merit List Available on cisce.org

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:37 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE on May 14 (today) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.orgThe pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.  The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %.  Abhijnan Chakraborty, Radhika Chandra among toppers in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10. 

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net results.nic.in
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018

Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declares the ICSE class 10th results 2018 ad ISC class 12th results 2018 on May 29.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
