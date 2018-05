ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 on cisce.org: How to Get Your Paper Rechecked?

The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 was declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE on Monday (May 14) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 was available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net In addition, the provision of applying for recheck of the ICSE result, ISC result by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal is also available.Steps to follow for ICSE Result, ISC Result recheck:* The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the ICSE result, ISC Result will remain open for Seven days from the day of the declaration of the ICSE, ISC results.* DigiLocker: The Council shall make the digitally Signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India.*In addition, candidates taking the ISC Examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate. The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the Publication of Results through the DigiLocker.*Signing up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) is easy - all you need is a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account