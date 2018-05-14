GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

ICSE Result, ISC Result 2018 Released on cisce.org: How to Check via SMS

The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)


The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE published Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%.  The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %.  Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 by May 28, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.



How to Get ICSE RESULT, ISC RESULT via SMS

*To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

* To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
