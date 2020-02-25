ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Professional and Executive to be Announced Today, Check Online at icsi.edu
The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of ICSI CS Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result.
ICSI CS December 2019 Result | The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) is all set to declare the CS Professional and CS Executive Exam result for December 2019 session today on February 25, 2020. As per the official notification, the ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Professional and Executive is scheduled to be announced at 11am and 2pm, respectively.
Candidates can check the results on the official website at icsi.edu (https://www.icsi.edu/).
The institute will announce the result as well as the marks statement in a single document. The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of ICSI CS Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result.
ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Executive and Professional programmes
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on ‘View Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: To check the ICSI Examination Professional Result December 2019, click on the link below it when available
Step 5: To check the ICSI Examination Executive Result December 2019, click on the link below it when available
Step 6: Enter the required credentials and login
Step 7: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download the result and take a printout
It is to be noted that the institute will not send any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive Programme to the candidates. The result-cum-marks statement for
Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be sent to the candidates at their registered address.
