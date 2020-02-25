Take the pledge to vote

ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Professional and Executive to be Announced Today, Check Online at icsi.edu

The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of ICSI CS Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result.

Trending Desk

February 25, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
ICSI CS December 2019 Result | The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) is all set to declare the CS Professional and CS Executive Exam result for December 2019 session today on February 25, 2020. As per the official notification, the ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Professional and Executive is scheduled to be announced at 11am and 2pm, respectively.

Candidates can check the results on the official website at icsi.edu (https://www.icsi.edu/).

The institute will announce the result as well as the marks statement in a single document. The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of ICSI CS Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result.

ICSI CS December 2019 Result for Executive and Professional programmes

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘View Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: To check the ICSI Examination Professional Result December 2019, click on the link below it when available

Step 5: To check the ICSI Examination Executive Result December 2019, click on the link below it when available

Step 6: Enter the required credentials and login

Step 7: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take a printout

It is to be noted that the institute will not send any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive Programme to the candidates. The result-cum-marks statement for

Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be sent to the candidates at their registered address.

