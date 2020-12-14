ICSI CS December Exam Admit Card 2020 Released at icsi.edu, How to Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI December exam admit card 2020 on its official website at icsi.edu. The ICSI 2020 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30.

Earlier, the exams were slated to take place in June but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All registered students are required to download admit card as they will not be allowed to sit for the ICSI December exams 2020 without hall tickets.

ICSI CS December exam admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Open the search engine of your choice, enter the url, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Executive & Professional (Old and New Syllabus) Admit Card: December 2020 Session of Examination link

Step 3: Enter the 17 digit registration number

Step 4: Click on Get Admit Card

Step 5: ICSI CS Admit Card 2020 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it on your device and give a command for printing it

The ICSI, earlier this month, released a notification informing candidates about a one-time opt-out opportunity. Candidates who are unable to take the ICSI December exams 2020 can avail of this one-time opt-out opportunity.

For those opting out of the upcoming exams, the examination fee will be adjusted for ICSI CS exam June 2021. This facility has been extended because of the COVID-19 situation.

However, candidates should note that this facility is available for those who will submit COVID-19 positive report as proof that they or anyone in their close relatives were infected by the deadly virus between November 20 to December 30.

If a candidate fails to submit COVID-19 positive report, he will not be allowed to opt-out of the ICSI December exams 2020. The deadline to submit the required documents for withdrawing from the upcoming exams is January 15, 2021.

Upon receiving the opt-out request along with the required documents, the ICSI will carry forward the candidatures of students to the June 2021 session.