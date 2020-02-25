ICSI CS Executive Programme Result Announced at icsi.edu: Priya G, Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik Bag Top Spots

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday, February 25, announced the result of ICSI CS Executive programme (old and new syllabus) on its official website. Besides declaring the CS executive programme result, the ICSI put out the names of candidates who got grabbed the top three spot in both old and new syllabus.

In the Executive Programme (old syllabus), Priya G (186208) has secured the top rank, while Josh Ranjan Vazhachira (196182) and Venkata Surendra Muli (185802) have bagged the second and third place, respectively.

On the other hand, Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik (327282) is at the top spot in the Executive Programme (new syllabus). In this category, Amandeepsingh Davindersingh Oberoi (322868) and Pulak Bansal (303550) have secured the second and third rank, respectively.

Those who have got through the examination will have to check their result online as the ICSI will not provide any hard copy of the result to candidates.

How to check result of CS Executive programme (old and new)

Step 1: Go to official website of ICSI.

Step 2: Click on “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet” link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select your examination name, enter roll number and 17 digit registration number.

Step 4: After that, click on the submit result and your result will appear.

Step 5: Candidates can also check their All India Provisional Merit List for both new and old syllabus

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.